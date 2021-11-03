Today is Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Chloie Town, the 11-year-old Urbana High School student who contracted pneumonia while living in a tent because her parents could not find a house, died the day before. Her death occurred at the tent because her parents were unwilling to move her to a hospital.
In 1971, the Illinois House voted 135-21 for a state ethics bill that would require officials to file annual income and asset disclosures with a state ethics board. The specifics of the disclosures would not be made available to the public unless an official became involved in a conflict-of-interest situation.
In 2006, the third public hearing on a potential smoking ban in Danville netted the largest attendance yet and, like others before them, most of the 29 speakers opposed it. An estimated 60 people turned out for the hearing. “I feel we have a right to smoke, and they don’t have a right to take it away from us,” smoker Patricia Smith said.