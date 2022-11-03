Today is Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, in a meeting called to obtain last-minute reports from Republican committee members in the county, Chairman Roy Cline predicted that John Gray would win election as sheriff by not fewer than a 5,000-vote majority.
In 2007, Centennial High School nearly stunned heavily favored Neuqua Valley — the nation’s fifth-ranked boys’ soccer team — in a Class 2A state quarterfinal match before falling 3-2 on Bret Hruby’s goal with 8 minutes, 37 seconds remaining in Naperville. Friday’s match ended the Chargers’ most accomplished season at 21-3-3.