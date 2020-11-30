Today is Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, John McElwee, who lived on the western outskirts of St. Joseph, was headed to court seeking to prevent the state department of public works and buildings from enforcing by condemnation proceedings for a right of way through the 2-acre tract where his home sat.
In 1970, ground had been broken for a new clubhouse at Lake of the Woods golf course in Mahomet. The facility was being built on the site of the old cart shed.
In 2005, residents who hoped to save on heating bills that winter by turning down their thermostats would have somewhere to go during the day to keep warm. The state designated more than 120 state offices as daytime "warming centers," including two in Champaign and one in Danville. The move was part of the state's "Keep Warm Illinois" campaign, a multi-agency effort to help families reduce heating bills by conserving energy and weatherizing their homes. Record energy prices forecast that winter were expected to hit seniors and low-income residents especially hard.