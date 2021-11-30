Today is Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Harry Davis, the hermit of the Sangamon River bottoms, 6 miles southwest of Mahomet, made good on his threat to sheriff’s deputies: “If you get me, you’ll get me dead.” Pursued by deputies, he pulled out a revolver and shot himself in the heart. He had been living in small cave along the river on property owned by E.S. Swigart of Champaign.
In 1971, a $16 million development and expansion program was announced for Carle Foundation Hospital and Carle Clinic in Urbana. The size of the hospital would increase from its current 234 beds to 400 and the clinic would staff up to 100 physicians.
In 2006, Gloria and Chuck Wilhelm spent the better part of their day in Springfield talking to representatives and senators and their staffs in hopes of passing “Matt’s Law” — legislation that specifically addresses the careless and negligent use of interactive technology including, but not limited to, cellphones, email and iPods. “I never wanted to be doing this, but I am,” Gloria Wilhelm said of her newfound role as legal activist. It was one she found herself in not long after Sept. 8 when her son, Matthew Wilhelm, 25, died of serious injuries inflicted upon him by a teenage driver who was distracted by her cellphone.