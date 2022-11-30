Today is Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Mrs. Gordon Grimes of Urbana was visiting her sister in Danville when a bomb exploded under a home across the street. The explosion was thought to be in reprisal for a C.&E.I. Railroad employee returning to work, even though a strike was still on.
In 1972, a jury was selected and testimony began in the U.S. District Court in Danville on a civil suit against former Champaign police Officer Fred Eastman, filed by the family of Edgar Hoults. Hoults, a Black Champaign man, was shot and killed April 29, 1970, following a high-speed chase by police. Eastman was acquitted of charges of murder and involuntary manslaughter by an all-White jury. Hoults’ death and the verdict sparked several protest demonstrations at the University of Illinois.
In 2007, the trial of a former Urbana grade school teacher accused of molesting students was likely to be heard in Decatur for much of March. Champaign County Judge Harry Clem granted a request by attorneys for Jon White, 27, then living in Villa Grove, that his trial on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse be moved out of Champaign County.