Today is Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, two Black men who assaulted the Piatt County jailer with window weights and broke out of jail the night before were surrounded that afternoon by a posse of more than 500 armed men near Cisco.
In 1970, Democrat Adlai Stevenson III slapped down a Republican law-and-order challenge and rode an economic backlash against the Nixon administration to an overwhelming win over Ralph Smith for the U.S. Senate seat. His margin enabled a decidedly underdog Democratic state ticket to score an upset victory in the race for state superintendent of instruction, where Michael Bakalis defeated two-term Republican Ray Page. State Sen. Alan Dixon narrowly won the race for state treasurer.
In 2005, chances that a comprehensive smoking ban would be enacted in Champaign in the near future dimmed after city council member Marci Dodds said she would abstain on any such vote. Dodds voted in favor of banning smoking in bars and restaurants in study session on Sept. 14, but that proposal failed in a 5-4 vote. Dodds said she would abstain this time around because her husband, developer Jon “Cody” Sokolski, was co-owner of Boltini Lounge, 211 N. Neil St., C, which would be affected by a smoking ban.