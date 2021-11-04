Today is Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Rev. W.H. Beeby, the White minister who was the spiritual adviser to John Christmas, the Black wife murderer who was hanged by county officials the previous month, was to speak to the Black congregation Free Baptist Church at Romine and Eads streets.
In 1971, Illinois highway officials said that contractors and highway engineers had promised to get the Buckley to Rantoul section of Interstate 57 opened to traffic on Nov. 20. The 22-mile section would open the final section of the highway that runs from Chicago to Cairo.
In 2006, Marge Sodemann, whose term on the University of Illinois Board of Trustees was to end in January, said she would not seek reappointment, and the most recent board meeting in Springfield was her last. A 50-year-plus resident of Champaign County, Sodemann had been the local voice on the board. “I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve learned more about the university. I’ve enjoyed the people and have made lifelong friends,” Sodemann said. “It’s more complicated running a university than I thought it was.”