Today is Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, before a crowd of about 20,000 persons, composed among others of dads, Rotarians and Kiwanis, Illinois and Northwestern engaged in mighty conflict on the Illinois field. Illinois beat Northwestern 6 to 3.
In 2007, business owners expressed their concern about city plans to increase parking meter rates in the core of downtown Champaign from the current 25 cents per hour to 75 cents per hour, effective Jan. 1. City officials say the meter increases are needed both to help pay for an estimated $12 million, 600-space parking garage set to go up at the southwest corner of Randolph and Hill Streets and to better distribute parking in the downtown area in general.