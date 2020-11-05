Today is Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Urbana Association of Commerce leased a special wire from the Western Union Telegraph Co. to get results of the Illinois-Chicago football game play by play. A miniature gridiron was to be placed in the window of the Western Union office to show the movement of the ball between the goal lines. In addition, the play by play would be announced.
In 1970, Illinois Attorney General William Scott looked to be the only Republican to gain from the GOP election debacle in Illinois. The rest of the party faced a shamble, including the loss of the state Senate and a narrowed majority in the Illinois House, where their advantage was down to three seats from 92-81.
In 2005, the owner of Lincoln Square Village planned to apply to get the 41-year-old Urbana mall listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It “is unique in that it was the first downtown shopping mall in Illinois and one of the first enclosed shopping malls in the country,” said Karen Kummer, an architectural historian who was preparing the application for mall owner Jim Webster. Kummer described the mall, then in the midst of a $10 million update, as “an excellent example of mid-1960s architecture.” “It’s a building that turns into itself,” she said. “The outside was deliberately planned to be rather plain so that once you walked inside, you had this wonderful, sun-filled, climate-controlled space full of plants, benches, public sculpture and very large aquariums filled with fish. It was planned to be a social and community center.”