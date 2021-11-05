Today is Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, wireless music being made by KDKA, the Westinghouse Electric Manufacturing Co. in East Pittsburgh, Pa., was being enjoyed by many wireless amateurs in Champaign-Urbana. The official government station sent out music, police reports and news items.
In 1971, an early-morning fire destroyed a three-building apartment complex under construction in southeast Urbana. The buildings were being built by Architectural and Mechanical Systems of Urbana and were located at Lierman Avenue and Washington Street. The fire was considered suspicious.
In 2006, police arrested a man in a Tuscola motel in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old pizza delivery girl in DuPage County. Douglas County Sheriff Charlie McGrew said one of his deputies and a Tuscola police officer helped a U.S. marshal arrest Bradley M. Justice, 29, at a motel in Tuscola.