Today is Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1922, a triangular love affair, according to reports, culminated in the shooting of Howard Jefferson and the arrest of Clifford Jones in Champaign. The men were said to have quarreled over a woman, who appeared to have been unable to choose between the two. Jefferson was shot in the leg and his condition was not serious.

In 2007, Rhodes-Burford Furniture Store and E.B. Collins Carquest Auto Parts store both survived more than a century of change. But recent economic pressures finally proved too much for the historic Danville downtown businesses. Both stores decided to close and were in the midst of closeout sales.

Trending Food Videos

Trending Videos