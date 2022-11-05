Today is Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, a triangular love affair, according to reports, culminated in the shooting of Howard Jefferson and the arrest of Clifford Jones in Champaign. The men were said to have quarreled over a woman, who appeared to have been unable to choose between the two. Jefferson was shot in the leg and his condition was not serious.
In 2007, Rhodes-Burford Furniture Store and E.B. Collins Carquest Auto Parts store both survived more than a century of change. But recent economic pressures finally proved too much for the historic Danville downtown businesses. Both stores decided to close and were in the midst of closeout sales.