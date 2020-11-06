Today is Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Illinois led Chicago 3-0 at halftime of their football game at Stagg Field in Chicago. More than 32,000 people were at the game. (Illinois wound up winning the game, 3-0, for its fifth consecutive victory that season).
In 1970, a settlement was reached between General Motors and 1,700 striking United Auto Workers at the central foundry plant in Danville.
In 2005, educating University of Illinois students about traffic safety was a priority following a Sept. 29 fatal accident when UI freshman Sarah Channick was struck by a bus at the intersection of Sixth and Chalmers streets. There had been five bus-pedestrian accidents and three fatal accidents involving pedestrians on campus since February 2004. The accidents had the UI, the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District and the cities of Champaign and Urbana looking again at how to make the campus safer for pedestrians.