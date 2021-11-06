Today is Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, C.E. Rash was beaten into a state of semi-unconciousness by two robbers who entered his grocery store at 101 N. Lincoln Ave., U.
In 1971, halfback Andy Dixon marked his return from the injured list with a three-touchdown performance as Champaign Central upset Lincoln, 35-20. Decatur Eisenhower shocked Centennial, 18-14.
In 2006, while voters were set to head to the polls the following Tuesday, a few thousand people in Vermilion and Champaign counties had already cast their ballots. Beginning in October, they had an 18-day period in which to vote early without giving a specific reason. In Champaign County, Clerk Mark Shelden said 2,652 voters cast their ballots early. He said he believed it will “grow somewhat,” and his office would have to consider early-voting centers in the future. “I’m not sure it will really result in lots more turnout,” Shelden said.