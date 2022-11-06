Today is Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, burglars hit three homes in south Champaign on Prairie Street and West Springfield Avenue, making off with a valuable fur cape, a handmade shawl, several pieces of jewelry, two cloaks, a purse containing change, several valuable dresses, and 6 yards of canton crêpe silk.
In 2007, Former Gov. George Ryan’s last, long- shot bid for a delay in the start of his federal prison sentence failed when Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens refused to grant him bail. Stevens made his decision less than 24 hours after Ryan’s lawyers made a final, urgent plea for bail, saying federal officials were wrong in portraying his six-month trial as free of any errors requiring reversal. Ryan, 73, was due to report to the federal correctional center at Oxford, Wis., before 5 p.m. Wednesday to start serving his six-year racketeering and fraud sentence.