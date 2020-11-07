Today is Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Illinois Constitutional Convention met for five minutes in Springfield, but then adjourned until the next day. Several major issues remained to be settled, including revisions to the tax and court systems and home rule for Chicago over its utilities.
In 1970, Champaign Central defeated Lincoln and Urbana dumped Decatur, leading up to the next week’s season-ending crosstown game. Meanwhile, Champaign Centennial defeated Decatur Eisenhower 13-0 for its 13th-straight home win.
In 2005, the official line of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources was that there were no wild elk in Illinois — period. But several had been sighted that fall in Champaign County and also Douglas County. A farmer reported seeing an elk run out of his cornfield when he was combining southeast of Urbana, and rumors abounded of a big bull elk being spotted near the Frito-Lay plant east of Sidney and of an elk being seen north of Urbana and southeast of Urbana. “If an elk was running around, it was farm-raised elk that had escaped,” said DNR spokeswoman Melanie Arnold.