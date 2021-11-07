Today is Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Lelia Huskins, the 9-year-old Savoy girl who was burned when her dress caught fire from a kitchen stove, died that evening at the county hospital.
In 1971, Illinois won its third game in a row, defeating Indiana 22-21 in snow-blanketed Bloomington, Ind. Only 23,018 attended the game.
In 2006, neither rain nor sleet kept a 1946 letter from getting delivered for 60 years. But a war did. Eberhard Brieschke, a Sadorus musician, had just received the letter his uncle sent to his mother in elegant German hand. It was touching for him, since his mother had died, and he lost contact with his uncle somewhere in East Germany. Brieschke was a former postal worker himself, so the 68-year-old doesn’t blame the postal carrier. “They couldn’t find the house because it didn’t exist anymore,” he said of his mother’s home, which was destroyed in the war.