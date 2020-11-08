Today is Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, one of two Ford cars, racing at a high speed on Green Street, struck a University of Illinois student on a bicycle and seriously injured him. The accident happened at Green and Mathews streets. The student was taken to the university hospital, where he was confined.
In 1970, Michigan maintained its magic over Illinois with a 42-0 win before 70,781 fans in Ann Arbor. Seventeen members of the Illinois team were injured, Coach Jim Valek said after the game. The Illini dropped to 3-5 for the season.
In 2005, rebuffed in Champaign, the CU Smokefree Alliance moved on to asking the Urbana City Council to consider banning smoking in public places. And Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing said the city would hold at least one public hearing on the issue — though not right away. “We’ll consider it,” Prussing said. “It probably won’t be until January because we’ve got so much on our agenda. We’ll have a public hearing where people can voice their views.”