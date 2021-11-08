Today is Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the $50,000 civil lawsuit (about $788,000 in today's dollars) that News-Gazette Publisher D.W. Stevick filed against local banker F.B. Vennum went before a judge in Champaign County Circuit Court.
In 1971, a lawsuit filed in federal court in Danville sought to bar Champaign County Clerk Dennis Bing and Illinois Attorney General William Scott from refusing registration to students seeking to vote in local elections.
In 2006, one of that year's most expensive state Senate races sent an East Central Illinois Democrat to the chamber for the first time in decades. Shortly before 1 a.m., Danville Republican Judy Myers called Gifford Democrat Mike Frerichs to concede the race. "I think both candidates put their hearts out there. I'm just very fortunate that the voters chose me," Frerichs said. "I'm just hoping that I can be the best senator possible to represent them." He would replace state Sen. Rick Winkel, R-Urbana, in January.