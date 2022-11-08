Today is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Republican John Gray held off Democratic challenger by 1,183 votes to win the Champaign County Sheriff’s race on a night that saw a local GOP landslide.
In 1972, John C. Hirschfeld and Charles Clabaugh, incumbent Republicans, and incumbent Democrat Paul Stone were returned to the Illinois House of Representatives as Democrat Helen Satterthwaite’s challenge fell short in Tuesday’s election.
In 2007, former NBA player Keon Clark was expected to be in Vermilion County Circuit Court after he was returned to the custody of the Vermilion County sheriff’s office Wednesday. Authorities had been searching for Clark when U.S. Marshals arrested him on Oct. 18 on a bus heading out of Houston, where he had been in a drug and alcohol rehabilitation clinic. In September, Clark failed to appear for sentencing in Champaign County, and in October, he failed to appear for a sentencing in a Vermilion County case, prompting warrants for his arrest.