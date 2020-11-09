Today is Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the basin and the plumbing for the $2,000 ($26,300 in today's dollars) fountain to be erected in Carle Park were completed and the contractor was awaiting the arrival of the Bedford stone for the fountain. It was doubtful it would arrive that year.
In 1970, the first of two sets of multi-level parking structures under construction on the University of Illinois campus went into use. The first unit, with a capacity of 310 vehicles, was at John and Sixth streets in Champaign. A second 310-car unit at Daniel and Fifth streets was to open around Jan. 1.
In 2005, U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson, R-Urbana, was recommending that retiring state Sen. Rick Winkel be named the new U.S. attorney for central Illinois. And at least two other Illinois Republican congressmen -- Jerry Weller of Morris and John Shimkus of Collinsville -- were supporting the recommendation. The current U.S. attorney, Jan Paul Miller, announced he was stepping down from the position to join a St. Louis law firm. Miller had been the U.S. attorney since January 2002.