Today is Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, D.W. Stevick’s $50,000 damage suit ($788,000 in today’s dollars) against F.B. Vennum was still being heard by Judge Sentle in Champaign County Circuit Court, with indications it would continue through the next day.
In 1971, 92 people filed to run for election to the new Champaign County Board. Some 49 Republicans and 43 Democrats were seeking 54 nominations from which 27 people would be elected in April. With election of a new board under reapportionment required by the U.S. Supreme Court, control of the county board would pass from rural areas to Champaign-Urbana.
In 2006, Parkland College President Robert Exley had a heart attack during a fundraising basketball game and was hospitalized in intensive care. In an update on his condition, his assistant, Nancy Willamon, said he remained in intensive care but would likely be dismissed from the hospital in a few days.