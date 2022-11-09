Today is Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1972, The newly reinstated Krannert Center for the Performing Arts advisory committee to discuss, among other things, the search for a new director. Krannert has been without one since the death of John Burrell earlier this fall, and hope is that a search committee will in place by December.
In 2007, Both Tuscola and Mattoon have cleared the final hurdle in their race to get the world’s cleanest coal plant. Congressman Timothy Johnson, R-Urbana, announced that all four finalists for the FutureGen near-zero emissions coal plant equally passed environmental evaluations by the U.S. Department of Energy. Joining Tuscola and Mattoon as finalists are Jewett and Odessa, Texas.