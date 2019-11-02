Today is Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the Arcola City Grocery, managed by George Ewald, was sold to J.B. McMillin of Mattoon. The Ewald Brothers had been in the grocery business since 1884.
In 1969, more than 800 University of Illinois students volunteered to donate blood to benefit the residents of Champaign County.
In 2004, workers continued to drive nails, spread paint, stock bookshelves and fill display cases, but executive director Larry Sassorossi expected the Korean War Veterans National Museum and Library to open in less than two weeks. After being housed for several years at the Tanger Outlet Mall in Tuscola, museum leaders decided to move the museum to temporary quarters on the former Chanute Air Force Base.