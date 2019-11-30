Today is Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, a class in radio telegraphy, better known as “wireless telegraphy,” was to be inaugurated at Urbana High School. The course would be open not only to the pupils of the Urbana schools above grade six but also to adult residents.
In 1969, former Champaign County Sheriff Everett Hedrick said he would be a Republican candidate for the office again the next year. He had served two terms already — 1954 to 1958 and 1962 to 1966. The Illinois Constitution prohibited a sheriff from succeeding himself.
In 2004, construction on an apartment/commercial building several stories tall at the northwest corner of Sixth and Green streets could begin as soon as March, according to a tentative proposal before the Champaign City Council. City officials were to ask the council for authority to negotiate a development agreement with developers G6 Group, which wanted to put up the building at the northwest corner of Sixth and Green streets.