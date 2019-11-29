Today is Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the latest addition to the collection of Lincoln memorials at the University of Illinois was a faded yellow flower that General W.T. Sherman placed on Lincoln’s casket just before the body was moved from Washington to Springfield. P.L. Windsor, University librarian, received the flower from the Rev. John C. White of Springfield.
In 1969, Samuel Witwer of Kenilworth, a Republican who ran for U.S. Senate in 1960, was said to be the leading candidate to serve as president of the Illinois Constitutional Convention that was to begin Dec. 8 in the Illinois House chambers in Springfield.
In 2004, Furniture Row, a Colorado-based furniture-store chain, was finalizing plans with the city of Champaign to build a furniture mall on North Prospect Avenue. Plans called for a 51,000-square-foot complex that would have four Furniture Row stores — Oak Express, Bedroom Expressions, Denver Mattress and SofaMart — according to city zoning Administrator Kevin Phillips.