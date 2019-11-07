Today is Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, resident Kate Wilson asked the Sidney Village Board take action against pigeons that had taken roost on top of her house, “making life miserable.” She tried to buy strychnine to feed to the birds, but the pharmacist refused to sell it to her. After a lengthy debate, the village board decided it had no control over the birds.
In 1969, an estimated 350 out of 400 available lots at the Lake Iroquois development near Loda were reported sold.
In 2004, David Olson of Wheaton was crowned King Dad by Illini Union Student Board representative Crystal Breen. He was crowned during halftime of the University of Illinois-Indiana football game at Memorial Stadium.