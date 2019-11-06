Today is Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago.
In 1919, W.E.C. Clifford and D.B. Jacobs entered into a partnership to operate a drop-forge plant to be called the Clifford-Jacobs Forging Company. The business would make automobile hubs, connecting rods and a large number of auto parts.
In 1969, the Rolling Stones were set to perform at the Assembly Hall on Nov. 15. Tickets ranged from $2.50 to $7.50.
In 2004, the Indoor Aquatic Center in the Urbana Middle School complex was costing the school district a lot more money than officials initially estimated. Expenses during its first full year of operation exceeded revenues by $178,312, and school board members who reviewed a report on the pool said they were troubled by the way their operating agreement with the Urbana Park District was turning out.