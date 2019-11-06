Listen to this article

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago.

In 1919, W.E.C. Clifford and D.B. Jacobs entered into a partnership to operate a drop-forge plant to be called the Clifford-Jacobs Forging Company. The business would make automobile hubs, connecting rods and a large number of auto parts.

In 1969, the Rolling Stones were set to perform at the Assembly Hall on Nov. 15. Tickets ranged from $2.50 to $7.50.

In 2004, the Indoor Aquatic Center in the Urbana Middle School complex was costing the school district a lot more money than officials initially estimated. Expenses during its first full year of operation exceeded revenues by $178,312, and school board members who reviewed a report on the pool said they were troubled by the way their operating agreement with the Urbana Park District was turning out.

News-Gazette