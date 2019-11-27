Today is Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, prevented from using Illinois Field, everything was set for the big clash of the Champaign and Urbana high school football teams at Champaign’s McKinley Field. Mass meetings were held at both schools the day before to prepare for the annual Thanksgiving Day encounter.
In 1969, committees of both the Champaign and Urbana city councils agreed that the cities needed public transportation but said they would need time to study Champaign-Urbana City Lines’ request for a subsidy. The private bus line said it needed a decision by Dec. 15. It had indicated that without a subsidy, it would ask the Illinois Commerce Commission to allow it to discontinue service.
In 2004, a State Farm official announced plans for the company to open a research center in the University of Illinois Research Park early the next year. The office, to be housed in the Strata Decision Technologies building, was expected to have four full-time employees, mostly from State Farm’s Bloomington office, plus as many as 16 student interns, said David Cummings, who was to be its director.