Today is Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, a trust deed filed in the recorder’s office in Piatt County by Robert Allerton created the Samuel W. Allerton farm memorial and the John Phalen old people’s home memorial. The late Samuel W. Allerton, father of Robert Allerton, owned large tracts of land in Piatt County.
In 1969, about 30 runners participated in the second Urbana Park District Turkey Trot at Crystal Lake Park, said Robin Hall, assistant director of the park district. He said he hoped the Turkey Trot would gain momentum and become a Thanksgiving Day tradition.
In 2004, Could you check your basement? We’re looking for a 10-foot-tall pair of aquariums that used to be in Lincoln Square. One of Lincoln Square’s new owners said he would be interested in a water theme for the refurbished mall, which was to host Health Alliance and some new shops instead of being anchored by a department store. "I don't recall ever seeing them. Interestingly, I have been thinking about a fountain and/or large aquariums for the common area," Jim Webster said.