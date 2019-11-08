Today is Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, a special election was held in Sidney to determine if there should be a general assessment to pay for oiling village streets.
In 1969, the Michigan Wolverines bruised Illinois’ hopes for a football victory, crushing the Illini 57-0 at Memorial Stadium before 35,270 fans.
In 2004, Main Street Trust, the Champaign-based banking company that had already expanded into the Decatur and Peoria markets, announced it agreed to buy one of Bloomington-Normal’s largest banks.The proposed acquisition: Citizens First Financial Corp., the holding company for Citizens Savings Bank, which have three offices in Bloomington and one each in Normal and Fairbury. Acquiring that bank, with $327 million in assets, would increase the size of Main Street Trust, with $1.25 billion in assets, by more than 25 percent.