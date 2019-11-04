Today is Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, voters went to the polls locally to select two delegates for the Illinois Constitutional Convention. The Republicans nominated H.I. Green of Champaign and H. M. Dunlap of Savoy. The Democrats nominated F. E. Williamson of Urbana and Raymond D. Meeker of Shelby County.
In 1969, a new non-denominational chapel was completed in the new addition to Burnham City Hospital in Champaign.
In 2004, the Rantoul Village Board directed the village staff to do a study on establishing a permanent location for the Rantoul Soap Box Derby near Heritage Lake in south Rantoul.