Today is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, burglars entered the Bank of Ogden in an attempt to loot safety deposit boxes. Bank officials were unable to tell whether the burglars were successful because they were unable to open the vault door, from which the combination lock had been blown.
In 1969, State Representative Stanley Weaver of Urbana announced he would be a Republican candidate to succeed State Sen. Everett Peters of St. Joseph. Meanwhile, attorney John C. Hirschfeld announced he would run as a Republican to succeed Weaver in the Illinois House.
In 2004, a series of zoning changes that would allow the addition of a $5 million parish center and gymnasium/performing arts center at St. Matthew Catholic Church won the unanimous endorsement of the Champaign Plan Commission.