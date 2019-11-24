Today is Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Sgt. York, the red-headed Tennessean who single-handedly stormed a German machine gun nest and killed 20 of the enemy, was in Urbana to give two lectures at the University of Illinois. The money he secured from his lecture tour was to go to a fund to educate mountain children in eastern Tennessee.
In 1969, the Urbana Plan Commission was to consider a request for a conditional-use permit for a drive-in theater on the east side of U.S. 45 south of Illini Airport.
In 2004, the Quaker Oats Co. in Danville was in the process of launching two new food-production lines that created 25 jobs and were made possible by a $375,000 state economic development grant announced by the governor’s office.