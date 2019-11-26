Today is Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, fire destroyed hangar No. 6 and 12 airplanes at Chanute Field in Rantoul. Everything was being put in first-class shape for the upcoming departure of every man at Chanute except eight. They were bound for Kelly Field in Texas.
In 1969, a co-op grocery store in north Champaign went bankrupt in part because of urban renewal, said Harold Goldman, attorney for the Legal Services Agency. Urban renewal has removed dozens of homes in the neighborhood, taking away prospective customers. The food store opened in August 1968 and declared bankruptcy in August 1969.
In 2004, Santa Claus was due to arrive at Lincoln Square Mall at 10 a.m. that Saturday. Santa would be escorted by the Urbana Fire Department.