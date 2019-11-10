Today is Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the Champaign City Council approved an ordinance prohibiting the keeping of hogs within the city limits. Residents had until Dec. 10 to get rid of their hogs. The fine would be $25 for the first offense.
In 1969, the Homer Village Board scheduled a meeting to hear a petition from James Robinson to rezone the block by First and North Church streets from residential to light industrial. He wanted to build a small factory on the site of the former skating rink.
In 2004, the Monticello City Council approved buying property near the Pepsin Building to give it more space and flexibility in its plans to redevelop the old factory into a retail, office and residential center.