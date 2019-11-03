Today is Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, all the coal mines in Illinois closed as part of a national coal miners strike. An estimated 90,000 coal workers in Illinois were affected.
In 1969, Alwin Schaller, a 1907 alumnus of the University of Illinois, gave $250,000 to the University of Illinois Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering.
In 2004, Champaign County voters approved a property tax increase to fund programs for developmentally disabled residents. The vote was 49,325 to 27,074 to create a new county tax. The tax was estimated to bring in about $2.5 million annually to help treat and serve children and adults who have autism, Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities.