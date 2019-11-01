Today is Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the Rev. G.J. Huff announced his resignation from the pulpit at the St. Joseph Christian Church. Huff said he would continue to work in his other job cutting hair at a local barbershop.
In 1969, the Urbana City Council voted to allow 24 acres of additional commercial development, including 12 acres adjacent to the Sunnycrest Shopping Center and another 12 acres east of Philo Road and north of Colorado extended.
In 2004, Downtown Danville Inc. received a promotions award from the Lieutenant Governor’s Awards for Excellence in Downtown Revitalization. The award was announced at the Illinois Main Street Downtown Revitalization conference in Dixon. The award was in recognition of the third annual Crow Float event held Sept. 18.