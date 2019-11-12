Today is Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Maj. George Kennard, a Civil War veteran, died after being hit by an automobile driven by a University of Illinois student while Kennard was on his way to church.
In 1969, a new post office opened in Camargo.
In 2004, JBJ Fine Gifts, Home Decor and Collectibles began its going-out-of-business sale. Owner Joe Behrends Jr. closed the South Neil Street store in Champaign after 30 years in business. He cited health reasons for the decision.