Today is Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the University of Illinois held an all-campus convocation honoring the centennial of the death of James Watt, an inventor and mechanical engineer whose improvements in steam engine technology drove the Industrial Revolution.
In 1969, the Urbana City Council debated whether to allow liquor sales on Sundays.
In 2004, Urbana City Council members, meeting as the committee of the whole, voted unanimously to endorse a two-year extension of the Build Urbana tax rebate program, which provided property tax rebates that effectively equalize the tax rates between Urbana and Champaign.