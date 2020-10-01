Today is Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, James McFarland took a position as bell boy at the Inman Hotel, and awoke the next morning in the Champaign City Jail, charged with having stolen a pair of trousers and a purse from one of the rooms.
In 1970, a disciplinary hearing was to be conducted by the Champaign school board over a Jefferson Junior High School student involved in a hall fight the previous week. The student was removed from the fight by teachers and administrators and then allegedly assaulted some of them over his removal. The school board was to consider the student’s expulsion.
In 2005, former Gov. Jim Edgar announced in Chicago that he would not challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Rod Blagojevich in 2006, at times wiping away tears. He said the announcement was emotional for him as it represented his farewell to elective politics.