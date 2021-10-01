Today is Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, it was decided that construction of Urbana’s hotel project would be financed through the use of common stock only, and to avoid any bonding or mortgaging on the property. Stock in the hotel was to be sold at $100 per share (about $1,560 in today’s dollars).
In 1971, the University of Illinois disclosed that the annual football ticket giveaway amounted to more than 12,000 tickets or an average of 2,000 for each of six home football games. Congressman, for example, received 50 tickets per season, and state officers and employees received 600 per season.
In 2006, after months of zoning hearings and board meetings, Steve and Shirley Willard finally knew the fate of their backyard music venue. The couple, who operated The Shed, a gathering place for teens in a rural area northeast of Mahomet, had ceased all concerts after the Champaign County Board denied their requested zoning change.