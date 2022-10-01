Today is Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the campaign for raising $100,000 for construction of the proposed Margaret H. Carle sanitarium on West University Avenue in Urbana was formally launched when the executive committee met for lunch at noon today at the Masonic Temple.
In 1972, a proposed $1,125,000 bond issue for a new junior high school in Gibson City Community Unit School District No. 1 passed by a margin of 618 to 508. Plans were for a spring groundbreaking on the present Gibson City school campus.
In 2007, searchers looking for missing Sadorus woman Naomi Arnette found what authorities believed were human remains. “It’s in the area of 200 North and 575 East, south of Sadorus,” Champaign County Sheriff Dan Walsh confirmed. Arnette, 37, had been missing since May 21 from her Sadorus home. Walsh said he wasn’t sure who exactly made the find but said it was in a heavily wooded area near water, making the recovery of evidence difficult.