Today is Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, motorcycle policeman Val Gleason was commissioned as a deputy sheriff and given a beat on the outskirts of Urbana so that he could stop certain practices that did not reflect credit on the moral atmosphere of the community.
In 1970, Champaign Central handed coach Tommy Stewart a happy birthday present with a 34-0 win over Danville Schlarman. Central put the game out of reach by scoring 20 points in the first quarter. Junior halfback Andy Dixon carried for 187 yards and three touchdowns. In other action, Urbana defeated Carbondale, 46-22.
In 2005, Champaign County’s fastest-growing community was about to get even larger — and its big neighbor to the north was getting bigger, too. A Minnesota-based developer, Select Development Co., planned to start a 240-acre subdivision called Liberty on the Lake on the northwest side of Savoy starting the next spring. The development was proposed to be built on the east side of Mattis Avenue between Old Church Road and Curtis Road. The subdivision, which would include 160 acres in Savoy and 80 acres in Champaign, would become the first to be shared by the two communities, according to Savoy Village Manager Dick Helton. The boundary between Champaign and Savoy was set by an agreement more than 10 years earlier.