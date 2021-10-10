Today is Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Champaign police Officer Roy Argo was credited with saving the character of young Miss Edna Wilder after he arrested her, out of employment, without extra clothing and friendless.
In 1971, Ohio State’s opportunistic Buckeyes set off a 14-point charge in the first five minutes of the game and rode the tide to a 24-10 win over the Illini at Memorial Stadium. A crowd of 53,555 witnessed the game.
In 2006, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan renewed his call for a special session to extend the state freeze on electricity rates, even after utility companies warned that it could drive them into bankruptcy.