Today is Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the stockholders and creditors of the Champaign Produce Corp. became alarmed at the continued absence of President Alvah Randle, who had been missing for almost two weeks.
In 1970, Northwestern, striking at will by land and air, pounded out a 48-0 victory over Illinois in Evanston in the Big 10 opener for both teams. The loss dropped Illinois to 2-2.
In 2005, after several months of discussions among their school boards, three Vermilion County school districts hired two consultants who would study ways the districts could merge their high schools. Two consultants, both retired superintendents from Livingston County, were conducting a state-funded feasibility study that analyzes the various ways the Oakwood, Catlin and Jamaica school districts might merge at the high school level. The cost of the study was capped at $7,500 ($9,800 today), the most that the state would offer to reimburse.