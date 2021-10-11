Today is Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Gov. Len Small was to be tried on charges of juggling millions of dollars in state funds at Waukegan, it was announced in Springfield.
In 1971, Champaign County farmers were harvesting record crops in both corn and soybeans, said Earl Bantz, county extension adviser. Soybean yields were consistently at 40 bushels an acre, he said.
In 2006, the Carle Foundation was on the verge of buying a 71-acre lot in northwest Champaign that could eventually become home to a second Carle campus. Carle President and CEO Dr. James Leonard said the pending purchase of the property in the Clearview commercial development from The Atkins Group was being done "with our future in mind."