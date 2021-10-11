Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then windy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.