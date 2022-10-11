Today is Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Danville-Urbana-Champaign bus line went out of business when its owner was served with an injunction restraining him from operating his business between Urbana and Danville parallel to the Illinois traction system tracks.
In 1972, Rep. John Hirschfeld, R-Champaign, said he was confident the legislature would override Gov. Richard Ogilvie’s veto of the higher-education bill and restore funds the governor cut from the University of Illinois. On the other hand, Hirschfeld said he felt Eastern Illinois University would not get its funds restored because of poor administrative tactics. The administration at Eastern had closed the library, causing students to pressure the legislature, Hirschfeld said.
In 2007, the Loda village board adopted an emergency curfew to help address the string of arsons around the village in recent days, as well as vandalism at the village park. The curfew of 9 p.m. for children age 17 and younger was effective immediately and would remain in effect until further notice. Eight suspected arson fires had been reported in the previous two weeks.