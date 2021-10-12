Today is Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a petition to the University of Illinois council of administration that school be dismissed Nov. 10 for homecoming weekend was denied. Homecoming was to start with the traditional hobo parade.
In 1971, a new brick marquee, a gift from the Class of 1971, had been installed on the grounds of Champaign Central High School at the corner of University Avenue and New Street.
In 2006, the head of the State Universities Retirement System said he did not believe his board, staff or investment managers were involved in the kinds of kickback schemes alleged to have occurred at the Teachers’ Retirement System of Illinois. “I’m as confident as I can be that no untoward payments have been made,” said SURS Executive Director Dan Slack. A new federal indictment accused one of the governor’s top fundraisers and a former trustee of the Teacher’s Retirement System of Illinois of conspiring to demand kickbacks from several investment firms seeking to do business with TRS.