Today is Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, an unverified report reached Champaign of the supposed death of eccentric photographer Paul Brown, better known as “Photograph Jack,” in Pesotum. Brown was a well-known character in the Twin Cities, where he had been a familiar figure for years.
In 1972, if you were in a jumping mood, the Assembly Hall was not the place to be. Instead, James Taylor and his fellow performers brought to the stage an obvious affection for and appreciation of each other and their audience. The atmosphere was almost as uncharged as a family evening in front of the fireplace — but not quite. He was still James Taylor, and he had the people in the palm of his hand, the Daily Illini wrote.
In 2007, Marine Bank in Springfield assumed emergency possession of the Historic Lincoln Hotel in downtown Urbana and was pursuing a mortgage foreclosure against the owner. The bank took emergency possession of the hotel on Sept. 20 from its owner, Jay Bhaghaven Inc., and brought in a new management company to run the facility. The 128-room hotel remained open.