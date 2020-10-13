Today is Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, stockholders and creditors of the Champaign produce corporation whose president, Alvah Randle, had been missing for more than two weeks met and agreed to appoint, without court action, Harry Monier as manager and receiver, to take charge of the business until its affairs were straightened out. All efforts to trace Randle’s movements since he left the Morrison Hotel in Chicago a week previous have proven fruitless.
In 1970, John W. Lewis, state director of agriculture and a 26-year veteran of the Illinois General Assembly, was sworn in as Illinois 33rd secretary of state. He said he would not seek election to the post in 1972. Gov. Richard Ogilvie appointed Lewis in a surprise announcement.
In 2005, Champaign Superintendent Arthur Culver told parents his remarks the previous month about two “inefficient” Champaign schools don’t mean they’ll be closed. South Side Elementary School parents attended a meeting of the newly formed facilities committee to respond to Culver’s Sept. 28 comments. “There was no mention of closing a school,” Culver told about 40 parents in attendance. “If the committee’s looking at our older facilities, members could recommend making modifications, adding on to South Side or BTW (Booker T. Washington).”